Orange is the New Black

Convicted of a decade-old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law-abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life-changing prison can really be.
2016 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionUzo Aduba
2016 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesOrange is the New Black
2015 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesTaylor Schilling
2015 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionUzo Aduba
2015 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesOrange is the New Black
