Follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.
Golden Globe Awards
2019
2018
2017
2016
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionTobias Menzies
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesCaitriona Balfe
Best Drama SeriesOutlander