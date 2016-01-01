Golden Globes logo

Follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire's heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe
2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe
2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe
2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Tobias Menzies

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Outlander
