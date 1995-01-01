Pam & Tommy

4 Nominations
Follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship, going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.
Golden Globe Awards
2023
Awards Database
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion PicturePam & Tommy
Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion PictureLily James
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion PictureSebastian Stan
Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion PictureSeth Rogen