Pam & Tommy

4 Nominations
Pam & Tommy (2022)

Follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship, going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

Golden Globe Awards

2023
2023
Awards Database

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Pam & Tommy

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Lily James

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Sebastian Stan

2023 Nominee

2023 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Seth Rogen
