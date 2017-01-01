Golden Globes logo

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

5 Nominations
2 Wins
American Crime Story People V OJ Simpson

An anthology series centered around some of history's most famous criminals, including O.J Simpson.

Producer
Cast

2017
2017
2017 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Sarah Paulson

2017 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Courtney B. Vance

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Sterling K. Brown

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Travolta
