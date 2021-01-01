Golden Globes logo

Peter The Great

3 Nominations
Peter the Great tv poster

This is the story of Peter I, Tsar of Russia from 1682, and the constant struggle between him, his sister Sophia and the Streltsy, an important Russian military corp. The story depicts the efforts of Peter in transforming Russia in an "all European" country, importing scientists, costumes, technology and military tactics.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1987
1987
Awards Database

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jan Niklas

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Lilli Palmer

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Peter The Great
