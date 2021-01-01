Peter The Great

3 Nominations
This is the story of Peter I, Tsar of Russia from 1682, and the constant struggle between him, his sister Sophia and the Streltsy, an important Russian military corp. The story depicts the efforts of Peter in transforming Russia in an "all European" country, importing scientists, costumes, technology and military tactics.
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJan Niklas
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionLilli Palmer
Best Television Motion PicturePeter The Great