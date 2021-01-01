3 Nominations
Tony Petrocelli is an Italian-American Harvard-educated lawyer who gave up the big money and frenetic pace of major-metropolitan life to practice in a sleepy city in the American Southwest. He and wife Maggie live in a trailer in the country while waiting for their new house to be built, and travel around in a beat-up old pickup truck. For a quiet rural area, Petrocelli seems to have no trouble running into his share of murderers to defend.
Barry Newman,Susan Howard,Louis Gossett Jr.,Rosemary Forsyth,Marion Ross,Lynda Day George,John Marley,Ricky Nelson,Stefanie Powers,William Shatner,Anne Archer,Ned Beatty,Anne Francis,Julie Kavner,Kay Lenz,Strother Martin,John Ritter,John Saxon,Mitch Vogel,Cindy Williams,Susan Strasberg,Dabney Coleman,David Doyle,Annette O'Toole,Susan Sullivan
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesBarry Newman
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionSusan Howard
Best Drama SeriesPetrocelli