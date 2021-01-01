Golden Globes logo

Tony Petrocelli is an Italian-American Harvard-educated lawyer who gave up the big money and frenetic pace of major-metropolitan life to practice in a sleepy city in the American Southwest. He and wife Maggie live in a trailer in the country while waiting for their new house to be built, and travel around in a beat-up old pickup truck. For a quiet rural area, Petrocelli seems to have no trouble running into his share of murderers to defend.

1976
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Barry Newman

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Susan Howard

Best Drama Series
Petrocelli
