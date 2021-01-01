Golden Globes logo

Peyton Place (TV Series)

3 Nominations
Peyton Place TV series poster

The original primetime soap took place in the title town, which was founded by the Peyton family, whose members included the Harringtons. Some of the plots involved Rodney Harrington, the oldest son, choosing between bad girl Betty Anderson or fragile Allison MacKenzie. His brother Norman took up with working class Rita Jacks. Allison's mother Connie was keeping a secret about her daughter's birth. People married and divorced, loved and lost. Murder, illicit passion, insanity, and secrets were the staples of Peyton Place.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1966
1965
1966
Awards Database

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Mia Farrow

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Dorothy Malone
1965
Awards Database

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Dorothy Malone
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.