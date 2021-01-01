Golden Globes logo

Phantom of the Opera, The

2 Nominations

Count de Chagnie has discovered Christine's singing talent on a market place and sent her to his friend Carriere, the director of the Parisian opera. However just when she arrives Carriere's dismissed. His arrogant successor refuses to let a woman of low birth sing in his opera, but graciously employs Christine as gadrobiere for his wife Charlotta, who's installed as first singer. He also fights the phantom, an unknown guy who lives since many years in the catacombs below the opera and was granted privileges by Carriere. However the phantom knows how to defend himself and at the same time helps Christine to her career.

Director
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1991
Awards Database

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Burt Lancaster

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Phantom of the Opera, The
