Portrait, The

After a long absence, artist Margaret Church returns to her aging parent's home to finish a portrait of them. Her parents, Gardner and Fanny Church, unbeknownst to Margaret have sold the family home and are moving. While coming to grips with the loss of her childhood home and the memories it held, Margaret must deal with many issues ranging from her father's frequent and disturbing memory lapses, to her feelings of isolation from her parents. Fanny and Gardner are totally devoted to each other and absorbed in their love and life together, making their daughter feel left out. While struggling to get her parents to sit still long enough to paint their portrait, Margaret thinks they don't take her or her painting seriously. A conversation with her father makes Margaret finally come to the realization that her parents love her, appreciate her painting career and that they can't and won't change at their ages. Returning to NY for her premier art showing with the finished portrait, Margaret realizes that she will be a much happier person if she accepts her parents as they are.