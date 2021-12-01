Golden Globes logo

Pose

6 Nominations

Pose is set in the world of 1987 and "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."

Best Drama Series
Pose

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Billy Porter
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Billy Porter
Best Drama Series
Pose

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Billy Porter
