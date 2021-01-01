Golden Globes logo

Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom, The

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Err, the title is almost a summary itself. Based on the true story of a Texas mom who tries to hire a hitman (through her ex's brother) to kill either or both a cheerleader and her mother. With the intended victims out of the way, Wanda's daughter gets the chance to become a cheerleader. When the media get hold of the story, Wanda's trial turns into a media circus.

Golden Globe Awards

1994
1994 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Beau Bridges

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Holly Hunter
