Practice, The

7 Nominations
3 Wins
We follow the exploits and cases of defense attorneys of a Boston law firm. Bobby Donnell is the senior defense attorney and founder of the firm.
Producer
Cast
Camryn Manheim,Dylan McDermott,James Spader,Ron Livingston,Bruce Davison,John Larroquette,William Shatner,Chris O'Donnell,Ed Asner,Tony Danza,Sharon Stone,Patrick Dempsey,Barry Miller,Jill Clayburgh,Henry Winkler,Betty White,John Hawkes,James Whitmore,Kathy Baker,Chris Sarandon,Jane Kaczmarek,Virginia Madsen,Lisa Eichhorn,Emmy Rossum,Lesley Ann Warren,Charles Durning,Jeffrey Tambor,Alfre Woodard,Bruce Weitz,Valerie Perrine,Calista Flockhart,Viola Davis,Elisabeth Moss,Gil Bellows,Ed Begley Jr.,Richard Thomas,Beah Richards,Harve Presnell,Rosanna Arquette,Christopher Reeve,Dyan Cannon,Ron Leibman,Marlee Matlin,Victoria Principal,Charles S. Dutton,Andre Braugher,Andie MacDowell
Golden Globe Awards
2001
2000
1999
2001Awards Database
2001 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDylan McDermott
2001 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesPractice, The
2000Awards Database
2000 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDylan McDermott
2000 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesPractice, The
1999Awards Database
1999 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDylan McDermott
1999 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionCamryn Manheim
1999 Winner
Best Drama SeriesPractice, The