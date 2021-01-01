Golden Globes logo

When his mother dies, Bob not only inherits her house, but also the custody of his younger brother, who suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy. At the age of 21, Bob promised to look after his brother. Although he has barely seen him in the many years since then and strives against the commitment, he doesn't dare to put him in a home either.

1987
1987 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
James Garner

1987 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
James Woods

1987 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Promise

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Piper Laurie
