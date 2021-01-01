4 Nominations
3 Wins
When his mother dies, Bob not only inherits her house, but also the custody of his younger brother, who suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy. At the age of 21, Bob promised to look after his brother. Although he has barely seen him in the many years since then and strives against the commitment, he doesn't dare to put him in a home either.
Golden Globe Awards
1987
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJames Garner
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJames Woods
Best Television Motion PicturePromise
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionPiper Laurie