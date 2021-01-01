Golden Globes logo

Pros & Cons

1 Nominations
Pros & Cons tv series poster

Gabriel Bird is a former Chicago police officer, who, over twenty years prior, had been wrongfully sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a fellow officer. He was exonerated and subsequently became a Chicago private detective (as seen on Gabriel's Fire). Bird then moves to Los Angeles, where he teams up with another private eye, Mitch O'Hannon. Bird also marries his love interest, Josephine, She had been the proprietress of a café where Bird had begun frequenting shortly after his release, at first for her good, homestyle cooking, but soon, primarily for her companionship.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1992
Awards Database

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
James Earl Jones
