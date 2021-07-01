Reasonable Doubts

4 Nominations
A drama about the working relationship between Assistant DA Tess Kaufman, a prosecutor sensitive to the rights of the accused, and hard-charging, gruff Detective Dicky Cobb, an old-fashioned cop with a "bust-the-perps" attitude.
Golden Globe Awards
1993
1992
1993Awards Database
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesMark Harmon
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesMarlee Matlin
1992Awards Database
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesMark Harmon
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesMarlee Matlin