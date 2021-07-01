Reasonable Doubts

Golden Globes logo

A drama about the working relationship between Assistant DA Tess Kaufman, a prosecutor sensitive to the rights of the accused, and hard-charging, gruff Detective Dicky Cobb, an old-fashioned cop with a "bust-the-perps" attitude.

1993
1992
1993
1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Mark Harmon

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Marlee Matlin
1992
1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Mark Harmon

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Marlee Matlin
