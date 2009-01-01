Golden Globes logo

Recount

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Recount

A chronicle of the weeks after the 2000 U.S. presidential election and the subsequent recounts in Florida.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2009
2009
Awards Database

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Laura Dern

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Kevin Spacey

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Tom Wilkinson

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Denis Leary

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Recount
