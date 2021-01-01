Golden Globes logo

Rhoda

10 Nominations
2 Wins

After spending several years in her young adult life in Minneapolis but with her brash Bronx Jewish upbringing in tow and with its associated sarcasm, artistically inclined Rhoda Morgenstern returns to her hometown of New York City to begin life anew. She continues her navigation of searching for true love, initially with Joe Girard, the owner of his own wrecking company, he being the original reason she decided to move back to New York to begin with. Her relationships with Joe and with other men are an evolution to often being the pursued from what was a self-perception of being the overweight ugly duckling always doing the pursuing and mostly of undesirable men who she felt were the only people she could pursue. She also tries to find her place in the working world, doing something using her artistic abilities honed in art school such as the window dressing work she did in Minneapolis. Through it all, she reestablishes a day-to-day relationship with her family: her overbearing and diminutive mother, Ida; her often over-supportive father, Martin; and her baby sister Brenda, whose evolution as a human almost mirrors Rhoda's own when Rhoda was Brenda's age.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1979
1977
1976
1975
1979
Awards Database

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Julie Kavner

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Nancy Walker
1977
Awards Database

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Julie Kavner

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Anne Meara
1976
Awards Database

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Julie Kavner

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Nancy Walker

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Valerie Harper
1975
Awards Database

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Valerie Harper

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Rhoda

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Julie Kavner
