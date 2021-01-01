Golden Globes logo

Rich Man, Poor Man

6 Nominations
4 Wins
Rich Man, Poor Man movie poster

An examination of the trials and tribulations of the Jordache family, from the period following World War II to the late 1960s.

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Josette Banzet

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Susan Blakely

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Ed Asner

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Drama Series
Rich Man, Poor Man

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Nick Nolte

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Peter Strauss
