Roe vs. Wade

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Holly Hunter plays a lonely, single, poorly educated Texan who finds herself pregnant with no means to support a child. To avoid giving up the child, she seeks an abortion. Denied an abortion in Texas the young woman hires a novice lawyer to plead her case in the U.S. supreme court. Eventually the law is changed, but for the character it takes longer than nine months. The abortion debate is still raging today in many countries.The abortion debate does not try to demoralize viewers, instead it looks at the issues such as who come first, the baby or the mother? Great film for use in the classroom for abortion discussion.
Golden Globe Awards
1990
1990Awards Database
1990 Winner
1990 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionAmy Madigan
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureHolly Hunter
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureRoe vs. Wade