The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone

A failing star is faced with a lifestyle change when her rich husband suddenly dies while they are en route to Italy. She then sets off in a series of flings with gigolos found for her by an aging contessa. Each contact spirals further out of control until she becomes obsessed with one young man, who initially treats her well, but then with disdain.

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Helen Mirren

Best Television Motion Picture
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
