Black teacher Pete Dixon tries to teach the students at Walt Whitman High to be tolerant. He is assisted by girlfriend and school counselor Liz and student teacher (later teacher) Alice. The students love him.
Golden Globe Awards
1972
1971
1970
1972Awards Database
1971Awards Database
Actress In A Supporting Role - Television SeriesKaren Valentine
Actor In A Supporting Role - Television SeriesMichael Constantine
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesDenise Nicholas
1970Awards Database
Actress In A Television Series - DramaDenise Nicholas
Actor In A Television Series - DramaLloyd Haines
Best Drama SeriesRoom 222