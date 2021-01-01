Golden Globes logo

Black teacher Pete Dixon tries to teach the students at Walt Whitman High to be tolerant. He is assisted by girlfriend and school counselor Liz and student teacher (later teacher) Alice. The students love him.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1972
1971
1970
1972
Awards Database

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television Movie
Denise Nicholas
1971
Awards Database

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actress In A Supporting Role - Television Series
Karen Valentine

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actor In A Supporting Role - Television Series
Michael Constantine

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Denise Nicholas
1970
Awards Database

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Denise Nicholas

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Lloyd Haines

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Room 222
