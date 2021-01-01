Golden Globes logo

Run For Your Life

4 Nominations
Scene from "Run For Your Life" with Ben Gazarra

Ben Gazzara plays a successful lawyer who is told by his doctor in the first episode that he will die in one to two years. He decides to do all of the things he has never had time for. The program becomes a series of plays in which he meets a wide variety of people from bums riding the rails, to gigolos, to orphans and becomes a man who has little fear of death and everything but time.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1968
1967
1966
1968
Awards Database

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Ben Gazzara
1967
Awards Database

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Ben Gazzara

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Television Series
Run For Your Life
1966
Awards Database

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Ben Gazzara
