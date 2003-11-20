5 Nominations
2 Wins
When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt's Creek.
Golden Globe Awards
2021
Winner
2021 Winner
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesSchitt's Creek
Winner
2021 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCatherine O'Hara
Nominee
2021 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesEugene Levy
Nominee
2021 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionAnnie Murphy
Nominee
2021 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDaniel Levy