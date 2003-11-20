Golden Globes logo

5 Nominations
2 Wins
When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt's Creek.

2021
2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Eugene Levy

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Annie Murphy

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Daniel Levy
