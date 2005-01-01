3 Nominations
In the unreal world of Sacred Heart Hospital, intern John "J.D." Dorian learns the ways of medicine, friendship, and life.
Cast
Zach Braff,Michael Learned,Tom Cavanagh,Ricky/Rick Schroder,Aziz Ansari,Heather Locklear,Michael J. Fox,Julianna Margulies,Mandy Moore,Keri Russell,Jimmie Walker,John Ritter,Ed Begley Jr.,R. Lee Ermey,Ryan Reynolds,Dick Van Dyke,Matthew Perry,Colin Farrell,Jason Bateman,Gary Busey,Barry Bostwick,Erik Estrada,Common,Victoria Tennant
Golden Globe Awards
2007
2006
2005
2007Awards Database
2006Awards Database
2005Awards Database