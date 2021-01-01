Golden Globes logo

Second Serve

1 Nominations
Second Serve tv movie poster

Fact-based story about tennis pro Renee Richards, whose player status was challenged in 1976 when it was revealed that she was a transsexual. Flashback to 1964 and meet Richard Radley, a successful New York doctor with a great lifestyle, a flashy girl friend, and a secret life. Seems like the good doctor likes to dress up in women's clothes and visit Manhattan. His psychiatrist mother refuses to deal with him and sends him to a colleague who diagnoses with a psychotic gender confusion, which he says can be unlearned. After a failed marriage and fatherhood, he gives in to the transsexual operation and becomes Renee for good with a new life in California.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1987
Awards Database

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Vanessa Redgrave
