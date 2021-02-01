Golden Globes logo

Sex and the City

24 Nominations
8 Wins
Sex and the City

A New York writer on sex and love is finally getting married to her Mr. Big. But her three best girlfriends must console her after one of them inadvertently leads Mr. Big to jilt her.

2005
2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City
2004
2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kim Cattrall

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kristin Davis

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Cynthia Nixon

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City
2003
2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kim Cattrall

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Cynthia Nixon

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City
2002
2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Corbett
2001
2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kim Cattrall

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Cynthia Nixon
2000
2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Kim Cattrall

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Cynthia Nixon

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Chris Noth
1999
1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sarah Jessica Parker
