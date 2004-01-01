Golden Globes logo

Shield, The

5 Nominations
2 Wins

Cast

2006
2005
2004
2003
2006
2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Glenn Close
2005
2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael Chiklis
2004
2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael Chiklis
2003
2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Michael Chiklis

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Drama Series
Shield, The
