Slap Maxwell Story, The

"Slap" Maxwell is a sportswriter of the old-school--hard-working, uncompromised. Unfortunately, his type of writing doesn't fit well in the modern world. His wife wants to discover her own talents, which baffles Slap (almost as much as his editor's bizarre metaphors). Slap only makes things worse by starting an affair with a young news writer. Oh, and his only son turns out to have absolutely no talent as a writer or sports fan, despite Slap's dreams.

Cast

1988
1988
1988 Winner

1988 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Dabney Coleman
