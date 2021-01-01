The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour

3 Nominations
After a string of successful hit records, Sonny and Cher attempted to take the movie world by storm. After they failed in that attempt, they regrouped and refashioned, blossoming into a cabaret act that found success in nightclubs. Their easy banter and famous names led to them getting their own television variety show in the 70s.
Cher,Steve Martin,Danny Thomas,Jim Nabors,Merv Griffin,William Conrad,Joe Namath,Jimmy Durante,Jerry Lewis,Jean Stapleton,Telly Savalas,Jack Palance,Sally Struthers,Glen Campbell,Carroll O'Connor,Carol Burnett,Mike Connors,Tony Curtis,Chad Everett,Lorne Greene,Burt Reynolds,Truman Capote,Kris Kristofferson,Joel Grey,Ted Neeley,Phyllis Diller,Harvey Korman,Art Carney
1974 Winner
1974 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCher
1974 Nominee
1974 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesThe Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
