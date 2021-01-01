Golden Globes logo

After a string of successful hit records, Sonny and Cher attempted to take the movie world by storm. After they failed in that attempt, they regrouped and refashioned, blossoming into a cabaret act that found success in nightclubs. Their easy banter and famous names led to them getting their own television variety show in the 70s.

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Cher

Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
