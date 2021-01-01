Golden Globes logo

Story Lady, The

1 Nominations

When Grace comes to live with her daughter and son-in-law, she is eager to find a way to be useful in the community. She loves to read stories to children, and decides to read one on public access television. The response is so strong that a large company hears about it and offers her a television series. Her life becomes complicated as she is forced to make some serious decisions. Through it all, Grace is able to help a young mother realize that time is the most valuable gift she could give to her daughter.

Golden Globe Awards

1992
1992
Awards Database

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Jessica Tandy
