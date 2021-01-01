A Streetcar Named Desire (1984)

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Blanche Dubois goes to visit her pregnant sister and husband Stanley in New Orleans. Stanley doesn't like her, and starts pushing her for information on some property he knows was left to the sisters. He discovers she has mortgaged the place and spent all the money, and wants to find out all he can about her. Even more friction develops between the two while they are in the apartment together...
Golden Globe Awards
1985
1985 Winner
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureAnn-Margret
1985 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureTreat Williams
1985 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureA Streetcar Named Desire (1984)