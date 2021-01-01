Golden Globes logo

A Streetcar Named Desire (1984)

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Blanche Dubois goes to visit her pregnant sister and husband Stanley in New Orleans. Stanley doesn't like her, and starts pushing her for information on some property he knows was left to the sisters. He discovers she has mortgaged the place and spent all the money, and wants to find out all he can about her. Even more friction develops between the two while they are in the apartment together...

1985
1985
1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Ann-Margret

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Treat Williams

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
A Streetcar Named Desire (1984)
