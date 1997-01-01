Golden Globes logo

Summer of Ben Tyler, The

1 Nominations
The Summer of Ben Tyler tv movie poster

A man who acts upon his conscience opens a Pandora's box of racism and intolerance. Temple Rayburn (James Woods) is an attorney who lives and works in a small Southern community in the 1940s. When Rayburn and his wife Celia (Elizabeth McGovern) encounter a young man named Ben Tyler (Charles Mattocks) -- an African-American youth who is retarded and has nowhere to go -- they take pity on him and allow him to stay in their home. However, at a time and place when black and white citizens were not allowed to use the same drinking fountains, Temple's decision raises more than a few eyebrows, and the Rayburn household soon becomes the center of a local political firestorm.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1997
Awards Database

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
James Woods
