Tale of Two Cities, A

1 Nominations
An ex-aristocrat from France and an alcoholic English lawyer find themselves crossing paths and in love with the same woman during the French Revolution.

 

1981
1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Television Movie
Tale of Two Cities, A
