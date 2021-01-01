Golden Globes logo

6 Nominations
1 Wins
Follows US American Football coach Ted Lasso heading to the UK to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Hannah Waddingham

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Brett Goldstein
2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
