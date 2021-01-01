6 Nominations
1 Wins
Follows US American Football coach Ted Lasso heading to the UK to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.
Golden Globe Awards
2022
2021
2022Awards Database
2022 Nominee
2022 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesTed Lasso
2022 Nominee
2022 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJason Sudeikis
2022 Nominee
2022 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionHannah Waddingham
2022 Nominee
2022 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBrett Goldstein
2021Awards Database
2021 Winner
2021 Winner
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJason Sudeikis
2021 Nominee
2021 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesTed Lasso