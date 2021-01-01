Golden Globes logo

Hope and Michael are a married couple in their thirties, living in Philadelphia, and struggling with everyday adult angst. Michael runs an ad agency with his friend Elliot, whose marriage to Nancy is beginning to show the cracks of age, as is the friendship between Hope and her best friend Ellyn. Michael's best friend, Gary, on the other hand, is trying to get on with his womanising life, and get over the mutually-destructive affair he had with Michael's cousin, Melissa. It all sounds like just another soap, but is given a unique atmosphere by the production team (the Bedford Falls company, also responsible for 'My So Called Life') whose intelligent scripts, believable characters and frequent dips into the slightly surreal world of the character's minds places the series as one of the highlights of the late 1980s.

Golden Globe Awards

1991
1990
1989
1988
Awards Database

1991 Winner

1991 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Patricia Wettig

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Thirtysomething
1990
Awards Database

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ken Olin

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Mel Harris

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Thirtysomething
1989
Awards Database

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Drama Series
Thirtysomething
1988
Awards Database

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Thirtysomething
