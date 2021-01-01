Thorn Birds, The

8 Nominations
This mini series covers 60 years in the lives of the Cleary family, brought from New Zealand to Australia to run their aunt Mary Carson's ranch. The story centers on their daughter, Meggie, and her love for the family's priest, Father Ralph de Bricassart. Meggie tries to forget Ralph by marrying dashing stockman Luke O'Neill, but she and Ralph are soon reunited, with tragic consequences for them both.
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureRichard Chamberlain
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionBarbara Stanwyck
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionRichard Kiley
Best Television Motion PictureThorn Birds, The
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionPiper Laurie
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionJean Simmons
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureRachel Ward
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBryan Brown