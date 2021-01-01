Golden Globes logo

Thorn Birds, The

8 Nominations
4 Wins

This mini series covers 60 years in the lives of the Cleary family, brought from New Zealand to Australia to run their aunt Mary Carson's ranch. The story centers on their daughter, Meggie, and her love for the family's priest, Father Ralph de Bricassart. Meggie tries to forget Ralph by marrying dashing stockman Luke O'Neill, but she and Ralph are soon reunited, with tragic consequences for them both.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1984
1984
Awards Database

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Richard Chamberlain

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Barbara Stanwyck

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Richard Kiley

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Thorn Birds, The

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Piper Laurie

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Jean Simmons

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Rachel Ward

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Bryan Brown
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.