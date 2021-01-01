Golden Globes logo

Three's Company

7 Nominations
2 Wins
Three's Company tv series poster
The misadventures of two women and one man living in one apartment and their neighbors.

 

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1984
1980
1979
1984
1984 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Ritter
1980
1980 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Ritter
1979
1979 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Norman Fell

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Audra Lindley

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Suzanne Somers

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Ritter

1979 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Three's Company
