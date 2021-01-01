Three's Company

7 Nominations
The misadventures of two women and one man living in one apartment and their neighbors.
Golden Globe Awards
1984
1980
1979
1979 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionNorman Fell
1979 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionAudra Lindley
1979 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesSuzanne Somers
1979 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJohn Ritter
1979 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesThree's Company