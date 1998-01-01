Touched by an Angel

3 Nominations
Monica (Roma Downey), Tess (Della Reese), and Andrew (John Dye) are a trio of angels sent to Earth to tell depressed and troubled people that God loves them and hasn't forgotten them.
Roma Downey,Della Reese,Valerie Bertinelli,Ossie Davis,Marion Ross,Cloris Leachman,Rue McClanahan,Patty Duke,Celeste Holm,Carol Burnett,Brian McNamara,Jim Metzler,Joel Grey,Stacy Keach,Lainie Kazan,Nell Carter,Barbara Mandrell,Susan Ruttan,Valerie Harper,Stephanie Zimbalist,John Ritter,Bill Cosby,Hal Linden,Faye Dunaway,Richard Thomas,Richard Roundtree,Nancy Allen,John Beck,John Spencer,Craig Wasson,Grant Heslov,Jane Kaczmarek,Thora Birch,James Earl Jones,Polly Bergen,Marcia Cross,Michael Jeter,Cynthia Nixon,Tess Harper,Cicely Tyson,Evan Rachel Wood,Mel Harris,Bryan Cranston,Linda Kelsey,Bradley Whitford,Lisa Eichhorn,Camryn Manheim,Clive Revill,Sarah Paulson,Ann Dowd,Jessica Walter,Jack Black,John Hawkes,Kirsten Dunst,Linda Gray,Melissa Gilbert,Haley Joel Osment,Ann Jillian,Linda Lavin,Hayden Panettiere,Richard Chamberlain,Ben Vereen,Tim Conway,Morgan Fairchild,Brie Larson,Jena Malone,Ed Asner,Kathy Baker,Kirk Douglas,Angela Lansbury,Elizabeth Ashley,Diahann Carroll,Ed Begley Jr.,Elliott Gould,Cindy Williams,Corbin Bernsen,Chad Everett,Janet Leigh,Chris Noth,Ann-Margret,Kenny Rogers,Jean Stapleton,Ernest Borgnine,Neil Patrick Harris,Mary McDonnell,Charles Durning,Lesley Ann Warren,Estelle Getty,Kay Lenz,Brenda Vaccaro,Carol Channing,Diane Ladd,Piper Laurie,Michael Moriarty,Eileen Brennan,Eric Roberts,Marla Gibbs,Harry Hamlin,Gloria Stuart,Debbie Allen,Robert Guillaume,Swoosie Kurtz,Rita Moreno,Michael Chiklis,Bonnie Franklin,Sharon Gless,Sherry Stringfield,Debbie Reynolds,Gavin MacLeod,Sally Kellerman,Esther Rolle,Lynn Whitfield,Louis Gossett Jr.
