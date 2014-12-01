In Treatment

6 Nominations
1 Wins
A psychotherapist questions his abilities and gets help by reuniting with his old therapist, whom he has not seen for ten years.
Golden Globe Awards
2022
2009
2022Awards Database
2009Awards Database
2009 Winner
2009 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesGabriel Byrne
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMelissa George
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionDianne Wiest
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBlair Underwood
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesIn Treatment