Golden Globes logo

In Treatment

6 Nominations
1 Wins

A psychotherapist questions his abilities and gets help by reuniting with his old therapist, whom he has not seen for ten years.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2022
2009
2022
Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
2009
Awards Database

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Gabriel Byrne

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Melissa George

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Dianne Wiest

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Blair Underwood

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Drama Series
In Treatment
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.