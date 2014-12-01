True Detective

4 Nominations
An anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law.
Golden Globe Awards
2015
2015Awards Database
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureWoody Harrelson
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureMatthew McConaughey
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionMichelle Monaghan
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureTrue Detective