Golden Globes logo

Two of a Kind

2 Nominations
Two of a Kind tv poster

Nolie has just turned twenty-one but is mentally challenged, and acts more like eight. While claiming that she only wants to help him, his "smother" actually likes things that way. One day Nolie visits his beloved grandfather in a rest home and is horrified at how the old man has deteriorated, vegetating in his wheelchair. He realizes that this is partly due to the medication the nurses are giving him. Nolie decides that he must rehabilitate Grandpa himself since no one else cares. Furthermore, he and Grandpa must keep their project a secret. It's a job for a man, and time for Nolie to become one.

Director
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1983
1983
Awards Database

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Robby Benson

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Two of a Kind
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.