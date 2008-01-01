Golden Globes logo

A young, smart and wise woman named Betty Suarez goes on a journey to find her inner beauty. The only problem is that it's hard for a slightly less attractive woman to find her beauty surrounded by tall skinny models at a fashion magazine but Betty doesn't let this stop her or her positive attitude towards her work.

2009
2008
2007
2009
2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
America Ferrera
2008
2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
America Ferrera
2007
2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
America Ferrera

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ugly Betty
