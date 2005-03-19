Golden Globes logo

Based on the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed the path to the truth.

Best Television Motion Picture
Unbelievable

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Kaitlyn Dever

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Merritt Wever

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Toni Collette
