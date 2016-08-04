Golden Globes logo

Undoing, The

4 Nominations
Undoing, The

A modern twist to a classical "whodunnit" tale, when the life of a wealthy New York therapist turns upside down after she and her family get involved with a murder case.

Director
Writer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2021
2021
Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Undoing, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Nicole Kidman

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Hugh Grant

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Donald Sutherland
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.