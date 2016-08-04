Undoing, The

4 Nominations
A modern twist to a classical "whodunnit" tale, when the life of a wealthy New York therapist turns upside down after she and her family get involved with a murder case.
Golden Globe Awards
Best Television Motion PictureUndoing, The
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureNicole Kidman
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureHugh Grant
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDonald Sutherland