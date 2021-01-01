Unnatural Causes

2 Nominations
Frank Coleman is a Vietnam veteran dying from cancer brought on by exposure to the defoliant chemical Agent Orange which he turns to Maude DeVictor, a Veterans Administration benefits counselor who teams up with Coleman to fight a lopsided batted against the bureaucratic system for its cover up of the possible dangers of Agent Orange.
Writer
Golden Globe Awards
1987
1987Awards Database
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJohn Ritter
Best Television Motion PictureUnnatural Causes