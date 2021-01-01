Golden Globes logo

Unnatural Causes

2 Nominations
Unnatural Causes tv movie poster

Frank Coleman is a Vietnam veteran dying from cancer brought on by exposure to the defoliant chemical Agent Orange which he turns to Maude DeVictor, a Veterans Administration benefits counselor who teams up with Coleman to fight a lopsided batted against the bureaucratic system for its cover up of the possible dangers of Agent Orange.

Writer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1987
1987
Awards Database

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
John Ritter

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Unnatural Causes
