Golden Globes logo

Uprising

1 Nominations
Uprising tv movie poster

Jews rise up in the Warsaw Ghetto against the Nazis in 1943.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2002
2002
Awards Database

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Leelee Sobieski
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.