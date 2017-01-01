Golden Globes logo

This Is Us

6 Nominations
1 Wins
Follows a unique ensemble, as their paths cross and their life stories interwine in curious ways, from sharing the same birthday, to so much more than anyone would expect.

2018
2017
2018
2018 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown

2018 Nominee

Best Drama Series
This Is Us

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Chrissy Metz
2017
2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Chrissy Metz

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Mandy Moore

2017 Nominee

Best Drama Series
This Is Us
