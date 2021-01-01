Wendy and Me

Golden Globes logo

George Burns buys an apartment building in Southern California with Mr. Bundy as the building superintendent. Jeff and Wendy Conway are husband and wife tenants; he is an airline pilot and she is a ditz. Jeff's co-pilot is Danny Adams, a young, single, girl-chasing man who is proud of his red and black "little books." George follows Wendy around all day commenting on her activities; she was really a replacement for Gracie Allen who had retired.

1965
