Wendy and Me

George Burns buys an apartment building in Southern California with Mr. Bundy as the building superintendent. Jeff and Wendy Conway are husband and wife tenants; he is an airline pilot and she is a ditz. Jeff's co-pilot is Danny Adams, a young, single, girl-chasing man who is proud of his red and black "little books." George follows Wendy around all day commenting on her activities; she was really a replacement for Gracie Allen who had retired.