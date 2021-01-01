Who's the Boss?

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Tony Micelli, a retired baseball player, becomes the housekeeper of Angela Bower, an advertising executive in New York. Together they raise their kids, Samantha Micelli and Jonathon Bower, with help from Mona Robinson, Angela's man-crazy mother.
Golden Globe Awards
1989
1987
1986
1989Awards Database
1989 Winner
1989 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionKatherine Helmond
1989 Nominee
1989 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesTony Danza
1987Awards Database
1986Awards Database