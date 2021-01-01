Who's the Boss?

Golden Globes logo

Tony Micelli, a retired baseball player, becomes the housekeeper of Angela Bower, an advertising executive in New York. Together they raise their kids, Samantha Micelli and Jonathon Bower, with help from Mona Robinson, Angela's man-crazy mother.

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Katherine Helmond

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Tony Danza
1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Tony Danza
1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Katherine Helmond
