Golden Globes logo

Winchell

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Winchell TV movie poster

The true story of the influential and controversial columnist, Walter Winchell.

Director
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1999
1999
Awards Database

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Stanley Tucci
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.